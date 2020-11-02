Mark Goodman steps down as Managing Director of ABP International

Mark Goodman will remain on the board of ABP as a non-executive director

Mark Goodman is to leave his role of Managing Director of ABP International, the company confirmed this evening.

In a statement to the Farming Independent, the group said: “After 15 years in the business Mark Goodman has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the Group.

"Mark has worked in a variety of roles in ABP over the last 15 years and for the last 10 years was Managing Director of ABP International.

“ABP International has grown successfully under Mark’s leadership and with the International team has developed new markets in China and South East Asia.

“Mark will remain on the Board of ABP and we wish Mark well in his new ventures and look forward to his contributions as a non-executive Director.”

It’s understood Martin McMahon, General Manager of International Sales at ABP, will take over the role.

The son of ABP founder Larry Goodman was one of a raft of new directors, alongside former Glanbia chief John Moloney, who joined the board in February this year.

Online Editors