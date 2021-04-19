Margaret Donnelly: Farmers need clarity and honest answers on how convergence will work

Convergence is slowly becoming the awkward conversation topic no one wants to have.

However, all the signs emerging from the CAP reform to date point to some form of payment flattening.

It seems likely the Minister and farm organisations will have a role in figuring out what is best for Ireland.

Robin Hood was mentioned last week in a debate on the issue, but convergence is far from being as simple as robbing from the rich and giving to the poor.

In simple terms, convergence of payments will see money move from farmers who historically had a large single farm payment to those on lower payments. The arguments on both sides are though are not just about money, but bring up the social implications of EU farm payments. One politician, behind closed doors, said it would be unfair for his constituents who are farming good land and were able to build up significant farm payments to see this taken from them to give to less productive farmers in the west of Ireland.

It's true, they spent years building up the viability of their farms but it was driven by a reward for high levels of production system. They also had the advantage, in many cases, of working productive land, given them an advantage over those on more marginal land.

It has left a situation of haves and have nots among farmers. Many with the most productive land, giving them the best opportunity to earn a viable living, also have larger farm payments. While many of those trying to make a living on marginal land are the least supported from a financial point of view.

And now, as the EU continues to move farm payments away from being solely based the ability to produce food to more 'societal and environmental benefits, much dependent on less intensitive production, it raises the question of how to support such farmers.

It leaves the Minister and farm organisations in a difficult spot. Everyone cannot be winners in this debate. Despite this, there is an onus on all sides to be 100pc clear on their position with farmers.

No one more so than the Minister for Agriculture. Prior to the last election, he and his party was a strong advocate of the convergence process. Now he says he wants to get the views of stakeholders.

Similarly, Sinn Fein have said they back 100pc convergence by 2026, but fail to set out clearly how they would support smaller farmers impacted by such a move.

Many of the farm organisations are equally as ambitious – at least in public. The IFA's position that "no farmer should see their payment reduced" is not credible as everyone knows the budget is finite. Equally, groups arguing for convergence have failed to adequately account for those farmers with small overall payments that could be badly affected.

It's clear that the future of farming in many marginal areas is in doubt. If we as a country believe it is important people continue to work the land in these areas, then we are going to have to support it.

How can farmers on marginal land be expected to farm less intensively and not be financially supported to do so? They need a clear answer.

