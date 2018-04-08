Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 8 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Many farmers struggling in fodder crisis aided others in need

The ‘Sunday Independent’ highlighted the fodder crisis in our November 12 edition last year
The ‘Sunday Independent’ highlighted the fodder crisis in our November 12 edition last year

Alan O'Keeffe

Many farmers now struggling with the fodder crisis had freely given away their fodder months earlier to help others, said a leading livestock farmer.

It was "bucketing rain" yesterday on the hilly farm owned by Angus Woods as he spoke of the plight of farmers trying to cope with dwindling fodder stores as April continues with "non-existent grass growth".

Woods, who tends cattle and sheep on his farm outside Wicklow town, is chairman of the national livestock committee of the Irish Farmers' Association. He said farmers continue to help each other.

"Earlier in the year, a huge proportion of IFA members donated fodder free of charge to farmers in difficulty in the western counties.

"Ironically enough, a lot of those farmers who donated free are now short of fodder themselves because they never envisaged ending up in April without any grass," he said.

"Our colleagues in counties like Leitrim and Sligo and Mayo and Galway were highlighting this fodder problem for months on end and the Department of Agriculture was ignoring them.

"They told farmers they had nothing to worry about. But it's all come home to roost now," he said. He called on the department and on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to become "a lot more proactive" to help farmers.

In November, the Sunday Independent published the comments of Co Leitrim farmer Desmond McHugh, who warned then that a future fodder crisis was looming.

Mr McHugh, who also operates a Met Eireann climatology station near his home, said farmers feared becoming the first victims of climate change. He cited recent deluges had shown a disparity of weather conditions, with conditions getting wetter as you move from east to west.

He warned then of an "accumulative impact" as the land takes a longer time to recover from huge amounts of rain.

Meanwhile, IFA president Joe Healy said Minister Creed must implement further measures to support farmers immediately.

He said the fodder import scheme announced by Minister Creed must be open to all co-ops, licensed merchants and livestock marts.

"The scheme must be inclusive of outlets who serve all farming sectors and all the regions of the country," he said.

"The minister's attempt to resuscitate his national transport scheme, by reducing the minimum distance fodder has to travel from 100km to 50km before it will be eligible for a subsidy, will not work.

"He should stop tinkering with restrictions and make the scheme a straightforward subsidy to all farmers in need of fodder.

"While it is welcome that fodder is now coming into the country, easing the supply issue, some farmers have already spent huge amounts on fodder and will not have sufficient resources to purchase the imported fodder," he said.

He repeated his call on the minister to suspend all on-farm inspections while the crisis is ongoing and to fast-track outstanding payments and remove any impediments either nationally or at EU level.

He said farmers are awaiting the final instalment of payments under GLAS and the Sheep Welfare Scheme worth €30m. Releasing this funding would provide a badly-needed cash injection on farms at this difficult time.

Sunday Independent

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock Image

Fodder support for farmers to be extended into June
The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.

Rules of the road to be 'relaxed' for lorry drivers transporting fodder
The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

How to apply for the fodder subsidy

Floods and freezing weather to hit as farm crisis worsens
The Dublin Coroner's Court

Man died following 8ft fall through hay-barn roof in Cork - inquest
The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'


Top Stories

Trainer Donnchadh Doyle inspecting one of the lots on offer at the August National Hunt Sale at Tattersalls. Photo: Healy Racing

Midas touch - The farmer's sons who are the go-to-men for elite of national...
President Michael D Higgins

Opinion: Michael D goes back to his roots in the heart of point-to-point

It's time to take stock after a relentless lambing season
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Farmers didn't want any imported fodder before now: Creed
The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Creed may not control the weather, but he should pay better attention...
Ulster says no: a sign close to the border on the main road between Newry and Dundalk

The guessing game - With less than a year to Brexit, confusion and uncertainty...
Replenshing feed stock for next year will be the next issue

Opinion: We need to explore new solutions to fodder crisis