Mandatory protected urea could solve fertiliser crisis – Mairéad McGuinness

The fertiliser crisis means Ireland must urgently consider making the use of protected urea on farms obligatory, Irish EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness has said.

She said spiralling fertiliser prices, and cross-cutting environmental demands, mean Irish farmers must fundamentally and urgently re-think their approach to soil fertility.

The Fine Gael MEP says the Ukrainian war means EU and Irish agri-business must vastly speed up changes the sector was already obliged to make.

Ms McGuinness said farmers cannot afford much fertiliser this year as it had risen in price to over €1,000/t — many farmers are opting to use existing soil fertility for this year, but over time this is not sustainable, she said.

The last phase of the price hike was driven by EU sanctions on Russia and Belarus, which provide a huge volume of supply. But the price had gone from €270/t in January 2020 to around €700/t this January, weeks before Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine made the things we already had to do much more urgent. Now we must reform supply chains and tackle climate change much quicker,” Ms McGuinness said.

Commissioner McGuinness is responsible for financial services, but the structure of the Brussels executive means she also has a role “reflecting the hopes of Irish farmers” to both the agriculture and climate change commissioners.

She says the EU must source fertiliser from more reliable sources; return to using more farm manure and slurry; and grow more grasses, like clover, which fix nitrogen.

She said there must be greater use of protected urea, which also brings advantages in tackling climate change.

“In one sense we should ask, should we not make this obligatory, rather than using something less friendly to the climate? I think farmers would welcome that,” she said.

She also urged the environmental and farming lobbies to stop warring.

“This ‘battle of Twitter’ is very wasteful in terms of energy. Everybody should be on the same side, working for a strong agricultural sector and a good environment.

“While it’s challenging, these things are achievable.”