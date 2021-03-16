Man who died in workplace accident described as a fantastic father

The man who died in a workplace accident in Caim yesterday has been hailed as a fantastic family man who was part of the fabric of the Courtnacuddy community.

Philip Reck (41) died in a freak accident at the Cooney Furlong plant grain stores in Dranagh, Caim, where he worked for 18 years, at around 9.50 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics attended the scene and Mr Reck's remains were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where a post mortem was due to take place.

Gardaí and Health & Safety Authority personnel attended the scene late on Monday morning and two investigations are under way into the accident.

Philip is survived by his partner Martina and two daughters who attend school locally.

A local resident said: 'We are all in pure shock. It's a double tragedy in a way because you also have the man who was involved in it.'

Describing Philip as a family oriented man who lived for his partner and children, the man said he will be dearly missed.

'He was a good community man and the kids would be involved in the community. Reck's Cross as you turn into the village is named after his family. It's just a complete shock to everyone. You feel for both families.

'It's a tight knit workplace - most of the staff have worked together for a long time and pretty much grew up with one another. They're more family than colleagues. Not a stone is out of place there and health and safety is key.'

He said Mr Reck's eldest daughter was only after returning to school. 'It just doesn't bear thinking about it - what is going through their minds. We will do our best to do what we can. It's such a difficult time to try and do anything. We can't do what's bred into us to do for them.'

A Health and Safety Authority spokesperson said: 'The authority is aware of, and is investigating this incident.'

Gardaí also confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic case. A spokesperson for Cooney Furlong said: 'We are deeply saddened by the loss of our esteemed colleague. He was a committed and valued member of the team who worked with us for 18 years. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this time.

'The gardai and the Health and Safety Authority will continue to investigate the circumstances over the coming days, with our full co-operation. As this is now an ongoing investigation, we will not be in a position to make any further comment for the moment.'

