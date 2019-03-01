Man who died in Glinsk farm accident named locally

The man who died earlier this week in a farm accident near Glinsk has been named locally.

Martin Morgan of the Ardagh area, was injured as he tended to cattle on his farm at Ardagh on Tuesday afternoon.

Martin Morgan. Picture: RIP.ie

He subsequently passed away and is being buried today. The Health and Safety Authority is carrying out an investigation.

A number of farm deaths have occurred this year and have last month a man lost his life in a farming accident in Roscommon, after he fell into a river while working on his farm, while a Mayo farmer died when he fell from the roof shed he was working on. Recent figures from the HSA show that farming-related deaths were down to 15 in 2018.