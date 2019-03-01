Farm Ireland
Friday 1 March 2019

Man who died in Glinsk farm accident named locally

The man who died earlier this week in a farm accident near Glinsk has been named locally.

Martin Morgan of the Ardagh area, was injured as he tended to cattle on his farm at Ardagh on Tuesday afternoon.

He subsequently passed away and is being buried today.

The Health and Safety Authority is carrying out an investigation.

A number of farm deaths have occurred this year and have last month a man lost his life in a farming accident in Roscommon, after he fell into a river while working on his farm, while a Mayo farmer died when he fell from the roof shed he was working on.

Recent figures from the HSA show that farming-related deaths were down to 15 in 2018.

“Although 2018 saw a 40pc decline in farm fatalities, there are still far too many deaths in the agriculture sector as well as a substantial number of very serious injuries,” said Senior Inspector with the HSA, Pat Griffin.

