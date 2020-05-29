Man rushed to hospital after fall from farmshed roof

A young man is in a serious condition after a fall from a shed on a farm in Co Donegal.

The 21-year-old man fell through the roof on the farm at an area known as The Clooney in Ramelton.

He was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital after the accident happened on Tuesday evening.

However, he has since been transferred to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital for further treatment.

Prayers were said for the young man at St Mary's Church in Fanavolty in the past two days.

It is understood his condition is serious.

The man is from a well-known local family in the Ramelton area.

Both the Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority are believed to be carrying out investigations into the incident.

Online Editors