Man refused agriculture grant after failing to tick online box

He had not ticked the compliance box under the ‘Ecological Focus Area’ on his online application.

This resulted in a non-compliance penalty of €2,937. His appeal of the decision was refused as the Department said he had been notified of the error on its online system and he could have rectified the mistake.

After the Ombudsman asked the Department to review the application the Department discovered that the man had not been registered for the ‘business notification text’ or email alerts on the system.