Thursday 29 March 2018

Man killed in incident involving cow on border farm

FarmIreland Team

A man in his 70s has died in an agricultural incident involving a cow in south Armagh.

The incident happened on Wednesday, with police receiving a report of a sudden death on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive NI said: "HSENI is aware of the incident in South Armagh, and are making enquiries. Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 2.22pm on Wednesday 28 March 2018 following reports of a male injured in a farming incident on Newry Road, Mullaghbawn.

"One Rapid Response Vehicle Paramedic and one Emergency Ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident. The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene, but was stood down on route.

"No patients were transported from the scene."


