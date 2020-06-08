Man killed in farm accident involving a tractor

A man in his mid 70s has died following a farm accident in Co Galway.

It is the latest in a spate of farm accidents to rock the sector in recent months.

The incident occurred yesterday (Sunday) in Kilconly, Tuam, Co Galway shortly after 6.30pm and Gardaí attended the scene.

It's understood the accident involved a tractor and the man was removed to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead.

An Garda Siochana is liaising with the HSA, and a file is to be prepared for the County Coroner.

Just last week and an elderly farmer died after suffering multiple injuries in a quad bike accident in Cork.

The accident occurred shortly after 10am on Wednesday at Coolanore outside Bantry where the 72 year old was operating the quad on a farm.

It is understood the man was going to check on livestock when the accident occurred.

Emergency services raced to the scene when the alarm was raised but, despite desperate efforts to help the pensioner, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

The man's body was later be brought to hospital for a full post mortem examination.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a freak accident. As is routine in such cases, the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner's Office.

Online Editors