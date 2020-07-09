Man dies in Wexford farm accident

A man has been pronounced dead following a farm accident in Ballycarney , Co. Wexford.

Gardaí confirmed to the Farming Independent that they attended the scene of the incident which took place this morning at approximately 8:30am.



The victim, a man in his 30s was fatally injured as he was working on his farm. His body has been removed to Waterford Mortuary for post mortem.

As is routine, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and will launch an investigation into the precise circumstances of the tragedy.

The incident is one of a number of fatalities to occur in recent months.

Last month a 63-year-old man was killed following a farm accident outside Carrigaline in south Cork. It is believed he suffered crush type injuries.

A man in his 60s was killed following a farm accident in Kells Co. Kilkenny. It is believed he was carrying out repairs to farming machinery, thought to be a combine harvester, at the time.

On June 3, a 72-year-old man died outside Bantry after an accident involving a quad bike on a farm.

In May, a 74-year-old man died after he was attacked by a bull while tending to cattle on a holding near Ballinhassig.

The alarm was raised by two men who were working with the farmer.

While emergency services were at the scene within minutes, the victim had suffered critical injuries from the goring and was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital.

Tractors and farm vehicles were the leading cause of farm accidents in Ireland over the last decade and were a factor in approximately 31pc of farm fatalities between 2010 and 2019. Livestock and machinery were a factor in 19pc each of fatal farm accidents over the same period.

Online Editors