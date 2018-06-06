Man dies in tractor accident on Waterford farm
A man has died following an incident involving machinery on a farm in Waterford.
The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that the incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) in Kilrossanty, between Dungarvan and Kilmacthomas.
It is understood that the farmer who was in his mid 50s may have been crushed by a tractor and work on silage harvesting is understood to have been taking place on the farm at the time.
The Health and Safety Authority is carrying out an investigation into the incident.
Irish Cattle and Sheep Association rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has highlighted that it’s a busy time on farms and there are increased numbers of tractors and other farm machinery using the roads.
Patience as well as extreme caution must be exercised by everybody using the roads,” he said.
Mr Sherlock also implored farmers to pay close attention to farm safety.