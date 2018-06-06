Farm Ireland
Man dies in tractor accident on Waterford farm

Stock picture
FarmIreland Team

A man has died following an incident involving machinery on a farm in Waterford.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that the incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) in Kilrossanty, between Dungarvan and Kilmacthomas.

It is understood that the farmer who was in his mid 50s may have been crushed by a tractor and work on silage harvesting is understood to have been taking place on the farm at the time.

The Health and Safety Authority is carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Kilrossanty Co. Waterford. Image: Google maps
More to follow...

Safety

Irish Cattle and Sheep Association rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has highlighted that it’s a busy time on farms and there are increased numbers of tractors and other farm machinery using the roads.

Patience as well as extreme caution must be exercised by everybody using the roads,” he said.

Mr Sherlock also implored farmers to pay close attention to farm safety.

“Silage cutting and slurry spreading are in full swing and farms are a hive of activity

“We are asking farmers to think about safety at all times and never to take unnecessary risks where machinery and equipment are concerned.

“Slurry gas is also a silent killer and extremely dangerous. Slatted tank agitating points should not be left open for any longer than necessary.

“Farmers also need to be very careful to have proper PTO shafts in place on slurry and silage equipment. It only takes a split second lapse in concentration for accidents to happen, sometimes with tragic and fatal consequences.”

Mr Sherlock said that after one of the longest winters in living memory, many farmers are still trying to cope with the financial ramifications and stress associated with dealing with nine months of challenging conditions.

“It will take more than a few sunny days for farmers who experienced the perfect storm to recover. However, safety must be a priority at all times; it’s a busy time but let’s make it a safe and happy time for everyone,” he said.

Online Editors

