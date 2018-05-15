Man dies in machinery accident in Clare

The man in his seventies is understood to have been working near his home in the Magherabawn area of Feakle.

Two separate investigations by the Health and Safety Authority and the Gardai are underway into the accident which Gardai say occurred yesterday (Tuesday) approx. 5pm.

Gardai confirmed they attended the scene where the in his 70s was fatality injured. It is understood the man died in an accident involving a digger.