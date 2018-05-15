Farm Ireland
Man dies in machinery accident in Clare

Accident took place in the Magherabawn area of Feakle, Clare. Image: Google Maps.
FarmIreland Team

Gardai have confirmed that an elderly man has died in a workplace accident in Clare.

The man in his seventies is understood to have been working near his home in the Magherabawn area of Feakle.

Two separate investigations by the Health and Safety Authority and the Gardai are underway into the accident which Gardai say occurred yesterday (Tuesday) approx. 5pm.

Gardai confirmed they attended the scene where the in his 70s was fatality injured. It is understood the man died in an accident involving a digger.

His body was taken to Limerick University Hospital Limerick for post mortem.

More to follow…

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

