Man dies in Kerry farm accident

Gardai are investigating the scene of farm death that occurred in Kerry today.

A man in his 50s died at the scene on a farm near Listowel, Gardai confirmed tonight.

According to Gardai, the incident was reported to them at approximately 1pm today and the man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.

Earlier this week a man died in a fatal road collision from injuries he sustained in a crash. Named locally as Ciaran Devlin, the 43-year-old came off his quad bike on the Ballyvennagh Road near Ballycastle, Co Antrim, shortly before 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Devlin was transferred to hospital where he was treated for serious head injuries but he did not respond to treatment and passed away on Monday afternoon.

