Man dies in farming accident
A man has died in an accident on a farm in Tipperary.
The accident happened today on a farm in Clogheen, South Tipperary.
An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).
A spokesperson for the HSA said the man died after he fell and hit his head.
It is understood that the man had been loading bales of hay prior to the accident. However, it is unclear if his death was a work-related incident.
It is believed the man was in his 60s.
Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene.
The death is the second farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016.