Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 2 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Man dies in farming accident

Stock image
Stock image
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man has died in an accident on a farm in Tipperary.

The accident happened today on a farm in Clogheen, South Tipperary.

An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

A spokesperson for the HSA said the man died after he fell and hit his head.

Clogheen, South Tipperary. Image: Google Maps.
Clogheen, South Tipperary. Image: Google Maps.

It is understood that the man had been loading bales of hay prior to the accident. However, it is unclear if his death was a work-related incident.

It is believed the man was in his 60s.

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The death is the second farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016.

Last week, a teenager died following a farm accident in Co Clare.

The young man, originally from Tipperary, is understood to have fallen from the back of a tractor a spokesperson from the HSA said.

More to follow...


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
The gates that Gardai are trying to find the owner of.

Gardai seek help locating owner of gates
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'
Stock Image.

Farmer in court over Effin cow dung
Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges
Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role
IFA President Joe Healy pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA calls on all farmers to pay levies after 'challenging' year for farm...


Top Stories

Land ownership issues can be complex

Land wars: 'Neighbours intend to lay claim to land that I am set to inherit...
Stock image. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Factories need to prioritise heavyweight sucklers: ICSA
The 17ac holding at Ballynabola is located 10km from New Ross

Wexford tillage farms guided at €10,000/ac
Half the factories held firm at last week's quotes

Supplies are tightening as hogget quotes rise 5-10c/kg
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Dairy co-ops warned against making knee-jerk reactions
Stock picture

Factories set to trial new beef grading technology
'Expansion does come with the challenge of sustainability'

Wake-up call required to avoid a 'dirty dairy' scenario