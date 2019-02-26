Man dies following farming accident in Galway

Gardai have confirmed that a man died today, after an incident involving an animal in Galway.

Gardai have confirmed that a man died today, after an incident involving an animal in Galway.

Gardaí are investigating a sudden death which occurred at a farm in Glinsk, Castlerea, Co. Galway shortly after 12pm today. A man in his sixties was injured by an animal and subsequently passed away.

Investigations are ongoing. Earlier today, a man died in an incident at a Cork timber mill when he was apparently struck or crushed by machinery at the timber processing plant outside Enniskeane in west Cork.

Despite desperate efforts to assist the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH). It is understood the man was from the west Cork area and had been working at the mill for more than 25 years.