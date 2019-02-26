Man dies following farming accident in Galway
Gardai have confirmed that a man died today, after an incident involving an animal in Galway.
Gardaí are investigating a sudden death which occurred at a farm in Glinsk, Castlerea, Co. Galway shortly after 12pm today. A man in his sixties was injured by an animal and subsequently passed away.
Investigations are ongoing.
Earlier today, a man died in an incident at a Cork timber mill when he was apparently struck or crushed by machinery at the timber processing plant outside Enniskeane in west Cork.
Despite desperate efforts to assist the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).
It is understood the man was from the west Cork area and had been working at the mill for more than 25 years.
Meanwhile, last month a man lost his life in a farming accident in Roscommon, after he fell into a river while working on his farm, while a Mayo farmer died when he fell from the roof shed he was working on.
Recent figures from the HSA show that farming-related deaths were down to 15 in 2018.
“Although 2018 saw a 40pc decline in farm fatalities, there are still far too many deaths in the agriculture sector as well as a substantial number of very serious injuries,” said Senior Inspector with the HSA, Pat Griffin.
Online Editors