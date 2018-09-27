Man dies following farm accident in North Tipperary
A man has died following a farm accident in North Tipperary this morning.
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, which is understood to have occurred on a farm between Birr and Borrisokane.
A spokesperson said the incident happened this morning and it had two inspectors on the site with an investigation underway.
Gardai confirmed the farm accident, saying a 47-year-old man had died in the incident.
Gardaí in Borrisokane were called to an incident at approximately 8.30am on a farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane. A 47 year old man was fatally while working on a digger, Gardai said. The man was pronounced dead at scene.
It comes after a number of farm fatalities over the summer months. In July a man in his 90s died on his Kerry farm while in the same month, a woman was killed in a farm accident in Galway.
The woman was (54) was tending to her cattle in a field and was apparently fatally injured by same.
