Man dies following farm accident in North Tipperary

A man has died following a farm accident in North Tipperary this morning.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, which is understood to have occurred on a farm between Birr and Borrisokane.

A spokesperson said the incident happened this morning and it had two inspectors on the site with an investigation underway. Gardai confirmed the farm accident, saying a 47-year-old man had died in the incident.

Rathcabbin. Picture: Google Maps

Gardaí in Borrisokane were called to an incident at approximately 8.30am on a farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane. A 47 year old man was fatally while working on a digger, Gardai said. The man was pronounced dead at scene. It comes after a number of farm fatalities over the summer months. In July a man in his 90s died on his Kerry farm while in the same month, a woman was killed in a farm accident in Galway.