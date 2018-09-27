Farm Ireland
Man dies following farm accident in North Tipperary

Margaret Donnelly

A man has died following a farm accident in North Tipperary this morning.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, which is understood to have occurred on a farm between Birr and Borrisokane.

A spokesperson said the incident happened this morning and it had two inspectors on the site with an investigation underway.

Gardai confirmed the farm accident, saying a 47-year-old man had died in the incident.

Gardaí in Borrisokane were called to an incident at approximately 8.30am on a farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane. A 47 year old man was fatally while working on a digger, Gardai said. The man was pronounced dead at scene.

It comes after a number of farm fatalities over the summer months. In July a man in his 90s died on his Kerry farm while in the same month, a woman was killed in a farm accident in Galway.

The woman was (54) was tending to her cattle in a field and was apparently fatally injured by same.

New calf feeder designed to feed two different milk replacers and up...