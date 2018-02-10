Man dies following accident on Meath farm

It's understood that the man was struck by machinery when on the farm yesterday and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating.

The HSA and Gardai confirmed the death of of a man in his 70s near Stamullen, Meath, who was on a potato farm. It's understood that he was struck by a teleporter.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Friday afternoon and later pronounced dead.