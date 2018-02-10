Farm Ireland
Saturday 10 February 2018

Man dies following accident on Meath farm

Margaret Donnelly

A man has died following an accident on a potato farm in Meath

It's understood that the man was struck by machinery when on the farm yesterday and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating.

The HSA and Gardai confirmed the death of of a man in his 70s near Stamullen, Meath, who was on a potato farm. It's understood that he was struck by a teleporter.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Friday afternoon and later pronounced dead.

The HSA is launching a two-week blitz of farm inspections from next week, with 400 planned farm visits to take place.

From Monday, inspectors will focus in on safe handling of livestock as a key part of their campaign.

Martin O’Halloran, chief executive of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), said that planning work with safety in mind is particularly important at this busy time of year.

“During what is now a more concentrated calving period, fatigue and increased stress levels are almost inevitable,” he said.


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




