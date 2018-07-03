Man dies after 'falling into slurry pit' in Co Monaghan
A man in his 70s has died following a tragic farming accident in Co Monaghan.
A garda spokesman said the man "fell into a slurry pit" on a farm near Threemilehouse shortly after 3pm.
"He was pulled out a short time later but was pronounced dead at the scene," he added.
The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident.
It is the second farming tragedy to happen in the last four days.
Last weekend farmer Pat Quinn was killed on his farm in Castlelucas, Claremorris, Co Mayo when he was collecting bales on a farm vehicle shortly after 10am.
It is believed the farmer was collecting bales of silage with his relatives when he slipped under a trailer.
Mr Quinn, who was in his 50s, was rushed to Mayo General Hospital in Castlebar where he was pronounced dead.
Local Fianna Fáil councillor Al McDonald said the accident was "a tragedy that has cast a dark cloud on the community".
"It is an extraordinary tragedy. He was an extremely popular man from an affable, friendly and highly respected family. My sympathy is with them at this time."
Online Editors