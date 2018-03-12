Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 12 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Man airlifted to hospital after tractor leaves road and crashes into ditch

A man was seriously injured after his tractor and trailer crossed a road and ploughed into a ditch in Co Limerick yesterday(Sunday). Photograph Press 22
A man was seriously injured after his tractor and trailer crossed a road and ploughed into a ditch in Co Limerick yesterday(Sunday). Photograph Press 22

David Raleigh

Gardai are investigating after a young man was airlifted to hospital by an air ambulance helicopter after he was injured whilst driving a tractor in Co Limerick, Sunday.

The tractor collided with a ditch after it left the R515 Fairyfield to Kilmallock Road just outside Kilmallock town, shortly after 11am.

The man, aged in his 20s, was the “sole occupant” of the tractor, gardai said.

It's understood the man suffered head injuries.

Gardai said no other vehicle was involved and that the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

The blue coloured tractor was towing a trailer at the time of the incident.

Gardai, paramedics, and firefighters from Kilmallock and Charleville attended the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the single vehicle collision are being investigated by Bruff gardai.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R515 –Fairyfield to Kilmallock Rd. The incident occurred at 11.05am on 11th March 2018.”

“The sole occupant in a tractor, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to Limerick University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The R515 road between Kilmallock and Fairyfield remained closed for a number of hours as gardai conducted a technical examination of the scene of the collision.

Gardai said their “investigations” were “continuing”.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact Bruff gardai at 061-382940.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

There is a proposal to introduce a pilot deer fencing project and to undertake a more comprehensive deer study in the county as a whole. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Farmers say uncontrolled wild deer numbers continue to wreak...

Prime south-east tillage ground sells for close on €20,000 per acre
Eibhlin Murphy, Marketing Manager, Major Equipment Ireland Limited

'Working in Ballyhaunis, we don't have to deal with the traffic'
'How best to supplement one's income post transfer is a very important issue'

How to secure a post-transfer income - Tax-efficient income options for...
Simon Coveney

Opinion: Farmers have long punched above their weight in the political ring
The Irish border near Newry, Co Down (David Young)

New hi-tech Brexit plan does not cover agriculture and cannot avoid...
Professor John Sweney near his office on the Maynooth University campus. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

'The canary in the mine' - Storm Emma is the harbinger of things to come...