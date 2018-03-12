Man airlifted to hospital after tractor leaves road and crashes into ditch

The tractor collided with a ditch after it left the R515 Fairyfield to Kilmallock Road just outside Kilmallock town, shortly after 11am.

The man, aged in his 20s, was the “sole occupant” of the tractor, gardai said.

Gardai said no other vehicle was involved and that the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

The blue coloured tractor was towing a trailer at the time of the incident.