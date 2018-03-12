Man airlifted to hospital after tractor leaves road and crashes into ditch
Gardai are investigating after a young man was airlifted to hospital by an air ambulance helicopter after he was injured whilst driving a tractor in Co Limerick, Sunday.
The tractor collided with a ditch after it left the R515 Fairyfield to Kilmallock Road just outside Kilmallock town, shortly after 11am.
The man, aged in his 20s, was the “sole occupant” of the tractor, gardai said.
It's understood the man suffered head injuries.
Gardai said no other vehicle was involved and that the man’s injuries were not life threatening.
The blue coloured tractor was towing a trailer at the time of the incident.
Gardai, paramedics, and firefighters from Kilmallock and Charleville attended the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the single vehicle collision are being investigated by Bruff gardai.