Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 26 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Man airlifted to hospital after falling into slurry tank

Mark Edwards

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling into a slurry tank on a farm in Co Derry.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 10.28am on Wednesday following reports of a man falling from height into a slurry tank on the Baranailt Road in Limavady.

NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic, two emergency ambulance crews and a paramedic officer to the scene.

The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) said: “HSENI is aware of a construction related incident on a farm in the Limavady area and is investigating the circumstances.”

The incident comes after six people lost their lives in farming accidents in the Republic in July alone.

Belfast Telegraph

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Demand for butter is driving Chinese dairy imports. Photo: Stock

Butter sales drive China's 30pc increase in dairy imports

Rare native breed of less than 15 herds in Ireland gets new lease of life
This week, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced grants totalling over €4m to seafood companies including a grant to Bord na Mona of €105,546.

Bord na Mona to receive over €100,000 for trial fish farm

Rare native breed of less than 15 herds in Ireland gets new lease of life
Emissions from the dairy sector increased by 24pc between 2012-16 according to EPA and CSO data

Ireland 'completely' off course to achieve climate change targets
Photo Brian Farrell

Store lamb prices hit by scramble for fodder

UK heatwave will hit food supplies, could worsen Brexit disruption - food...