A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling into a slurry tank on a farm in Co Derry.

Man airlifted to hospital after falling into slurry tank

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 10.28am on Wednesday following reports of a man falling from height into a slurry tank on the Baranailt Road in Limavady.

NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic, two emergency ambulance crews and a paramedic officer to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital. A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) said: “HSENI is aware of a construction related incident on a farm in the Limavady area and is investigating the circumstances.”