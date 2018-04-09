Man (60s) dies in farming accident

A man in his late 60s has been killed in a farming accident in Moylough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Gardai confirmed the death occurred at approximately 2:40pm yesterday April 8.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The HSA has said an investigation will take place into the cause of the accident.

The death is the fifth farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016. Teagasc survey