Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 9 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Man (60s) dies in farming accident

Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A man in his late 60s has been killed in a farming accident in Moylough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Gardai confirmed the death occurred at approximately 2:40pm yesterday April 8.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HSA has said an investigation will take place into the cause of the accident.

The death is the fifth farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016.

Teagasc survey

A just completed Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) farm accident add-on survey has revealed that farm accidents have risen by 13pc in the last five years.

Accidents involved livestock (in 42pc of cases), vehicles/machinery (25pc), trips and falls (19pc), and chainsaws/timber (7pc). By farm enterprise, the highest level of accidents in the last five years was in dairying (18pc), followed by tillage (12pc), sheep (11pc) and cattle enterprises (8%). Almost all farm accidents (97pc) required medical treatment and 83pc led to loss of work time, with 30pc leading to 30 days or more lost.

More to follow…..


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock Image

Fodder support for farmers to be extended into June
The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.

Rules of the road to be 'relaxed' for lorry drivers transporting fodder
The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

How to apply for the fodder subsidy

Floods and freezing weather to hit as farm crisis worsens
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'
IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'


Top Stories

Solar energy panels

Amarenco gets Cork solar farm go-ahead despite opposition by some locals
Stock Image.

Retired farmer convicted after turning farmyard into a waste...
Martin Sexton (left), from Lakeland Agri, with farmer Gerard Reilly as fodder was delivered to his farm in Virginia, Co Cavan

Weather update - 'Could be a fortnight before livestock can be returned to...
The Ballyhaise Agricultural College Open Day in Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys.

How many cows can one person sustainably manage?
Angus Woods

Tag issues are creating log-jam in BDGP scheme
Purchasing silage can be a hit and miss affair

Farmers warned not overload on concentrates to compensate for...
Bishop John Buckley. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney

Bishop of Cork says farmers in crisis asking for prayers over lack of...