Man (60s) dies in farming accident
A man in his late 60s has been killed in a farming accident in Moylough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.
Gardai confirmed the death occurred at approximately 2:40pm yesterday April 8.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The HSA has said an investigation will take place into the cause of the accident.
The death is the fifth farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016.
Teagasc survey
A just completed Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) farm accident add-on survey has revealed that farm accidents have risen by 13pc in the last five years.
Accidents involved livestock (in 42pc of cases), vehicles/machinery (25pc), trips and falls (19pc), and chainsaws/timber (7pc). By farm enterprise, the highest level of accidents in the last five years was in dairying (18pc), followed by tillage (12pc), sheep (11pc) and cattle enterprises (8%). Almost all farm accidents (97pc) required medical treatment and 83pc led to loss of work time, with 30pc leading to 30 days or more lost.