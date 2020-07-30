Man (60s) dies in Cork farming accident

A MAN has died in a farm accident in Cork.

The man - understood to be in his late 60s - died after sustaining apparent crush injuries on a holding located on the Cork-Limerick border.

He was apparently working with machinery when the accident occurred shortly after 4pm.

Paramedics were on the scene within minutes but he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is the latest tragedy to hit the farming sector with six people dying in a series of high-profile accidents in Cork.

On June 25, a 63 year old farmer died after suffering crush injuries while operating a tractor outside Carrigaline while on June 3, a 72 year old man died outside Bantry after an accident involving a quad bike on a farm.

Earlier, on May 9, a 74 year old man died after he was attacked by a bull. while tending to cattle on a holding at the Rising Sun outside Ballinhassig.

On April 2, a 64 year old man suffered fatal injuries when he was attacked by a bull as he was feeding cattle on a property outside Charleville.

Last January, a 62 year old farmer died when the heavy door of a trailer struck him on the head as he was working.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, a person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every 20 days.

Farming remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland in terms of overall fatal accidents.

In 2019, a total of 18 people in farm accidents - the majority involving people aged 55 years.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.

Online Editors