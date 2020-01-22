Select time to preview
Man (60) dies in freak trailer accident in Cork

Cork University Hospital
Ralph Riegel

A MAN has died in a freak accident in Cork as he worked on a large agri-trailer.

Gardaí and paramedics were alerted when the 60-year-old man was discovered lying unresponsive near the trailer at a property in Whitegate, Co Cork.

The man was found seriously injured by his co-workers shortly after 4pm at a farm yard in Ardnabourkey.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Initial indications are that the man suffered fatal injuries after he was apparently struck by the heavy door of the trailer while he worked on it.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist for an incident being treated as a tragic accident.

The man's body will be brought to CUH for a full post mortem examination which is expected to take place on Thursday.

The services of the State Pathologist and HSA have also been requested.

A file on the matter will be prepared by gardaí for the Cork Coroner's Office.
The man is understood to be from the Cork harbour area.

He was working alone on the large agri-trailer, which was designed for the transport of cereals, when the accident occurred.

The man's identity will not be confirmed until all relatives are notified.

