Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 10 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Man (40s) killed in Co Antrim crash between tractor and motorbike

Incident happened on the Riverside Road. Pic: Google Maps
Incident happened on the Riverside Road. Pic: Google Maps

Reporter

A man aged in his 40s has died in a crash between a motorbike and a tractor in Co Antrim.

It happened on the Riverside Road in Bushmills at around 10.10pm on Monday.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has expressed his sadness.

He said: "Sadly yet again we are expressing our sympathy to a family as a result of an accident on our roads involving a motorcyclist.

"Our thoughts are also with those who were also involved in the accident. These are difficult circumstances for anyone to deal with.

"We extend to the deceased family our sympathy at this time of great sadness."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Riverside Road and observed the motorcycle or tractor prior to the collision, to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1526 of 9/07/18.

Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Current dry weather is causing problems for farmers who rely on solely on rainfall for grass and crop growth (Dan Law/PA)

Grass growth collapse hits farmers for €360m
Fund is available to both existing and new farming customers residing in the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA

Ulster Bank announces special €15m Weather Fund for farmers

Equestrian holding on 10ac for €795,000

Advice: This is not a year to be carrying any passengers on the milking platform
Phil Hogan

Hogan blasts IFA over 'fake news' on CAP

Number of workers on Irish dairy farms rises by 40pc
Edward Cahill pictured during a day's shearing outside Dunlavin last week. He was working alongside his uncle John Corrigan and local contractor Joey Walsh. At only 14 years of age, Edward is hopefully among the next generation who will take up the busines

Ulster says yes to higher wool prices