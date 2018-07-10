Man (40s) killed in Co Antrim crash between tractor and motorbike
A man aged in his 40s has died in a crash between a motorbike and a tractor in Co Antrim.
It happened on the Riverside Road in Bushmills at around 10.10pm on Monday.
North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has expressed his sadness.
He said: "Sadly yet again we are expressing our sympathy to a family as a result of an accident on our roads involving a motorcyclist.
"Our thoughts are also with those who were also involved in the accident. These are difficult circumstances for anyone to deal with.
"We extend to the deceased family our sympathy at this time of great sadness."
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Riverside Road and observed the motorcycle or tractor prior to the collision, to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1526 of 9/07/18.
Belfast Telegraph
Related Content
- Elderly farmer fatally injured on his farm
- Waiting for a drop of rain to reseed
- 'They're scaring calves and stealing their nuts' - crow 'epidemic' highlighted in Limerick
- Department to establish prevalence in Ireland of disease which will see 120,000 cows culled in New Zealand
- Man (22) arrested after passenger dies in tractor accident