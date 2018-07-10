Man (40s) killed in Co Antrim crash between tractor and motorbike

A man aged in his 40s has died in a crash between a motorbike and a tractor in Co Antrim.

It happened on the Riverside Road in Bushmills at around 10.10pm on Monday.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has expressed his sadness. He said: "Sadly yet again we are expressing our sympathy to a family as a result of an accident on our roads involving a motorcyclist.

"Our thoughts are also with those who were also involved in the accident. These are difficult circumstances for anyone to deal with. "We extend to the deceased family our sympathy at this time of great sadness."