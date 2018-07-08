Man (22) arrested after passenger dies in tractor accident

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing the death of a man in his 20s in Co Down.

The man was killed after a tractor he was travelling in left the road in a late-night crash on Friday.

The victim was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor which was travelling on the Back Road in Drumbo. Police investigating the crash released the man on bail pending further inquiries.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident. A man who died has been named as Philip Capper from Moira.