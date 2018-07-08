Man (22) arrested after passenger dies in tractor accident
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing the death of a man in his 20s in Co Down.
The man was killed after a tractor he was travelling in left the road in a late-night crash on Friday.
The victim was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor which was travelling on the Back Road in Drumbo.
Police investigating the crash released the man on bail pending further inquiries.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.
A man who died has been named as Philip Capper from Moira.
DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley told the Belfast Telegraph he has known Mr Capper since he was six-years-old.
"It was absolute desperate," he said. "No one wants to get that call to hear a friend has been killed in a road traffic accident. Philip was an absolute character to everyone that knew him. He loved farming life and was such a big character in his own right.
"It is gutting for everyone - I know his family very well, I have known them all my life, and they had another cousin that was killed on the roads eight months ago.
"This is the second member of the family killed on the roads in the last eight months.
"He had a wide friendship group covering most of Northern Ireland. Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family as them come to terms with this awful tragedy.
"It is hard to take in a register what has happened."
Mr Buckley, who represents Upper Bann, said he did not know the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Capper's death.
