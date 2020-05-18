Farming

‘Make farmyards no-go zones for children and the elderly’ – HSA

Four fatalities in seven days raises fears of further deaths as farmers enter peak working season

Margaret Donnelly

BUSY farmyards need to become ‘no-go zones’ for children and the elderly, the Health and Safety Authority has warned after four farming-related fatalities in the last week.

The farming community is reeling after one of the deadliest weeks in years on Irish farms.

And fears are growing that the death toll on farms will continue to rise due to the higher number of