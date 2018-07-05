IF you thought the two-week heatwave was nearing an end, think again – temperatures are set to hit 28C this weekend.

Majority of country enters 'absolute drought' as temperatures to reach 28C this weekend

With mercury levels in their low 20s today, sun-worshippers are advised not to cancel their barbecues or trips to the beach just yet.

According to Met Eireann, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to match those of last weekend, when Dublin basked in glorious sunshine. SCORCHING

“This weekend will be very sunny, with temperatures in western areas reaching to 24 to 25C,” a Met Eireann spokesperson said. “However, the east will be even warmer, with conditions ranging from 26 to 28C.”