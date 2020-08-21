Major flood alerts issued as torrential rainfall expected over next 36 hours in areas battered by Storm Ellen

20-8-2020: Gardai on patril as workmen clear the road after a tree fell in Fossa Killarney during Storm Ellen on Thursday morning. Photo Don MacMonagle

Major flood alerts have been issued as areas battered by Storm Ellen and violent 143kmh winds now face the threat of torrential rainfall over the next 36 hours.

The flood warning centres on south Leinster and Munster, with Cork in particular facing two more days of potential water-related damage.

It came as almost 200,000 people were left without power as Storm Ellen tore down trees and damaged property with violent gusts of wind.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to the emergency services for "the courage and professionalism they displayed in dealing with a very dangerous storm and, in particular, the hard work of ESB repair crews".

He later visited Skibbereen to view the flood damage at first hand and meet property owners on Bridge Street, which was badly hit.

ESB officials said it was the third most severe storm of modern times, given the scale of the damage sustained by the national power network, exceeded only by Storm Ophelia and Storm Darwin.

Damage was exacerbated by trees laden with leaves being unable to withstand the violent wind.

Around 60 ESB repair crews were at work but they were only able to begin repairs once it was safe to do so.

Some householders were warned it could be days before they were reconnected.

Most were expected to have supplies restored by last night, with 90,000 reconnected by 1pm.

Met Éireann said concern is now focused on the heavy rainfall likely to be dumped by the Atlantic fronts following Storm Ellen.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning was issued across the country, with a Status Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork, Kerry and Waterford - both in place until 5am today.

With rivers and streams already swollen, the flood threat was expected to be very serious in some areas.

The Rosscarbery area received 230mm, or more than a month of rainfall, in just 72 hours last week.

Cork city was on flood alert due to high tides and the lingering storm surge.

In west Cork, areas including Rosscarbery, Skibbereen and Bandon were again on high alert for flooding.

Some 20 properties on Bridge Street in Skibbereen were left under flood waters on Wednesday night.

Officials said the flooding was not connected to an €18m flood relief scheme focused on the River Ilen and completed three years ago.

Cork County Council had identified a potential rainfall run-off issue at an area known as The Cutting - and a special drain was being built but had not yet been commissioned.

Councillor Karen Coakley said she "felt like crying" when she saw the damage caused to Skibbereen homes and businesses.

"My own home was damaged by floods back in 2009 so I know what it is like," Ms Coakley said.

Other Cork towns that were hit by flooding caused by the torrential rain included Midleton, Bantry, Kinsale, Ballinacurra and rural parts of Rosscarbery.

Storm damage - mostly from fallen trees and spot flooding - was also reported in Tipperary, Kerry, Westmeath, Galway, Longford, Kildare and Dublin.

In Clonmel, a parked car was damaged when a heavy tree fell on it.

Cork City Council received almost 40 calls about fallen trees and storm debris, including a large hoarding which was torn down by powerful wind gusts in the city centre and thrown on to a busy roadway.

Many roads were left impassable by fallen trees, and both gardaí and the Road Safety Authority pleaded with motorists to be careful of storm-related debris lying on roads.

Local authority crews were also working across Munster to deal with a number of fallen trees which had blocked roads.

A yacht moored in Cobh was swept off its mooring while, again in Cork, an articulated lorry was flipped on to its side by violent winds. Storm Ellen even hit water supplies, with Irish Water and Cork County Council working to restore domestic supplies to customers in a number of areas across the county.

Online Editors