Macra needs a new direction, says president elect

He told the Farming Independent that as the third largest lobbying group in Ireland, Macra needs to get more involved in issues such as mental health, rural broadband and the impact of Brexit.

“It is difficult to gain attention in the fast media cycle. Macra needs to be quicker and louder but can’t become sensationalist in the process,” says Mr Duffy (right), who is national chair of Macra.

“We need to lobby on general rural issues and not just issues that affect farmers. We should talk more about the delay in broadband and the lack of mental health services. The social impact of Brexit isn’t often talked about. Leaving the economics aside, the damage that it could do to the peace process is worrying.”