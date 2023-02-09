Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Macra na Feirme employee “waived” right to pursue statutory pay claim over alleged “side deal” on pension in termination settlement

For Macra employee accused the organisation of breaching the terms of a settlement deal by allegedly failing to remit monies to his pension provider. Expand

Close

For Macra employee accused the organisation of breaching the terms of a settlement deal by allegedly failing to remit monies to his pension provider.

For Macra employee accused the organisation of breaching the terms of a settlement deal by allegedly failing to remit monies to his pension provider.

For Macra employee accused the organisation of breaching the terms of a settlement deal by allegedly failing to remit monies to his pension provider.

Stephen Bourke

A former employee of Macra na Feirme who accuses the organisation of breaching a termination settlement deal by allegedly holding back pension contributions has been told he appears to have signed away his right to take a statutory pay claim.

Elements of an October 2021 “termination agreement” between Brian Ó Góilín and the farming youth organisation were opened in submissions to the Workplace Relations Commission ahead of a hearing this morning.

Most Watched

Privacy