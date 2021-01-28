Lukewarm reception to Minister McConalogue’s BEAM intervention at ICSA AGM

The Minister for Agriculture’s intervention on the BEAM scheme received a lukewarm response from farmers at tonight’s ICSA AGM and annual conference.

At the event the minister outlined that he has written to the EU Commission seeking an extension to the BEAM scheme to facilitate the some 18,000 livestock farmers understood not to be compliant with the rules of the scheme.

However, ICSA Beef Committee chairman Edmund Graham promptly dismissed the development contending that issues with the scheme specifically relate to “failings” of Department of Agriculture in terms of its attempt to implement the programme.

In his opening address, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “I have written to the European Commission seeking some changes to the BEAM scheme in order to ease the burden on those farmers who are not on target to meet the 5pc nitrogen reduction element of the scheme.

“As it stands, applicants of the scheme have until June 30 to reach their reduction target and I have put forward a strong case to the commission seeking a new 12-month reference period of January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, for those farmers who require an extension.

“A positive outcome from the commission is not guaranteed, but I feel I have put forward a strong case to protect those farmers who are not on course to reach their target.”

‘Very difficult’

Despite this intervention, Mr Graham contended that the source of the problem is not the timeframe, but rather administrative issues at Department level in relation to dates and figures on farmer progress in reducing nitrates levels.

The EU and Government-backed beef support package announced in 2019 saw €77m paid out to 33,445 farmers. One of the conditions under which the €50 million was granted by the EU was that farmers must reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holding by 5pc.

Mr Graham said: “We should have been given a monthly account from the start of where our nitrates levels lie. We were waiting for the Department and now we only have five months left before the deadline.

“While the scheme might be manageable for farmers with a static herd selling weanlings once a year, for farmers continually turning over stock it is very difficult for them to get it right.

"If we had been getting more assistance from the Department we would have been able to adjust our stock accordingly, but it's a very complicated system.

"We don't have up-to-date figures on how we’re performing on our nitrates levels which makes it very hard for a farmer to keep on top of the scheme.

He said the situation has been compounded by Covid-19 and the restrictions in place for the mart trade.

"Several months into the scheme we only received two letters with rolling averages, but we don't have accurate figures to reflect how we're performing on nitrates.

"So no matter what date is set by the Commission, or what you set minister, unless the Department can get timely figures to farmers there is absolutely no point changing the dates. That is the whole issue.

"To be honest the Department officials have failed us on this, they have not been able to give us the figures and that’s where the problem lies.

"It’s not that the farmers are not willing to participate in the scheme, they will do it, but I have even had Teagasc advisors and private farm planners on to me who are really struggling with this scheme and it’s all because the Department has not been able to provide us with up-to-date figures.”

In response the Minister McConalogue said: “I wanted, as minister, to give every opportunity for people to comply and to be able to hold onto the funds, if at all possible, and hopefully now there will be that opportunity.

“But I take your point in relation to the clarity to assist farmers in terms of what it will take on individual herds to be able to achieve the 5pc reduction and I certainly will ask my officials to engage with you further on how we can get better clarity to achieve that,” the minister concluded.

Online Editors