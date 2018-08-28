Lowry 'confident' of bid to bring world ploughing to Tipperary site
Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry has said that he is negotiations with National Ploughing Association (NPA) Managing Director Anna May McHugh to have the 2021 World Ploughing Contest staged in Tipperary.
Speaking to Tipp FM this week, Mr Lowry confirmed that one of the sites being looked at in the country is land formerly earmarked for a or a multi million-euro Las Vegas-style casino.
The €460m Tipperary project near Two-Mile Borris, had been promoted by Mr Lowry, with a betting and leisure complex complete with horse and greyhound tracks and a chapel, was given the green light by planners in June 2011.
However, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny said such large-scale gaming venues were ruled out, claiming the Government was concerned about the protection of the young and vulnerable.
Ireland is set to host the 2021 World Ploughing Championships. No venue has been selected as yet, and organisers are said to be looking at a number of venues around the country.
However, Mr Lowry said that he has held a number of discussions with Managing Director Anna May McHugh with the latest as recently as last Saturday.
He said two locations have been identified in Tipperary which have the capacity and logistics to hold the 2021 event.
Mr Lowry said the event required a site of approx. 1000 acres of land in the one locality with 200 acres of grassland, 200 acres of stubble land, 150 acres of land for the exhibitors, and 400 acres for parking required.
Richard Quirke, owner of the Dr Quirkey's amusement arcade in Dublin's O'Connell Street, has offered the Two Mile Borris site, Mr Lowry said, and he added that he has been speaking to a number of local farmers in the area who are very willing to cooperate to add to the acreage that is there.
“Another venue more towards the south of the county. Discussions have opened there with landholders in that area. There is a lot of work going on,” he said.
Mr Lowry said he was quite confident with the way the discussions were going and that the decision will be made before the end of the year.
He also claimed that the 2019 and 2020 will be held in the south East and will be announced at the National Ploughing Championships which take place next month in Tullamore.
