Lowry 'confident' of bid to bring world ploughing to Tipperary site

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry has said that he is negotiations with National Ploughing Association (NPA) Managing Director Anna May McHugh to have the 2021 World Ploughing Contest staged in Tipperary.

Speaking to Tipp FM this week, Mr Lowry confirmed that one of the sites being looked at in the country is land formerly earmarked for a or a multi million-euro Las Vegas-style casino.

The €460m Tipperary project near Two-Mile Borris, had been promoted by Mr Lowry, with a betting and leisure complex complete with horse and greyhound tracks and a chapel, was given the green light by planners in June 2011. However, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny said such large-scale gaming venues were ruled out, claiming the Government was concerned about the protection of the young and vulnerable.

An artist's view of the proposed casino in Two-Mile-Borris

Ireland is set to host the 2021 World Ploughing Championships. No venue has been selected as yet, and organisers are said to be looking at a number of venues around the country. However, Mr Lowry said that he has held a number of discussions with Managing Director Anna May McHugh with the latest as recently as last Saturday.