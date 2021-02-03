Low food prices ‘pushed’ farmers into intensification – department

Farmers have been “pushed down a road of intensification” because of lowering food prices over the last three decades, a top Department of Agriculture inspector has stated.

And it will now take a “whole of sector” approach to produce more environmentally-friendly food to meet the demands of current and future consumers.

Jack Nolan senior inspector at the Department made this point in his presentation on fertiliser use and the EU’s Green Deal during yesterday’s Fertilizer Association of Ireland’s spring scientific meeting.

Reflecting on pre-intensification farming practices in Ireland, Mr Nolan said farmers “used to do a lot more about soil science” when tractors were not as strong and when chemical fertilisers were not as cheap or as freely available.

He told the online event: “Fertiliser is worth maybe €20/€30 per tonne at the minute, it’s cheap, it’s too cheap and it gets wasted.

“If fertiliser was dearer, we’d take more care of it - we’d use it better and we’d only put it out during the year when we needed it.”

The DAFM inspector continued: “If the fella down the road is spreading slurry in the middle of winter, he’s not just doing harm to himself but he’s doing harm to ‘Ireland Inc.’

“Others are looking at us and they are going to point out that we’re not doing what we are saying on the tin - we’re not living up to our credentials on Origin Green and that’s what is so important.”

Industry buy-in

Mr Nolan called on the industry to row in behind the Department’s vision to reward farmers for farming in a sustainable manner.

“We have pushed farmers down a road of intensification through lowering food prices.

“Thirty years ago the average household in Ireland spent 28pc of their household budget on food - today, it’s around 14pc. And then we wonder what’s gone wrong?

“There is a huge appetite out there for environmentally-friendlier and sustainable food. We can do it here in Ireland, but it will take the whole sector to change and that includes the people that are going to sell fertiliser and spray.”

“I’m asking you to reduce the amount of nitrogen you are going to sell.

“To me everybody should be trialing a reduction in nitrogen this year because next year, not to pre-empt the Nitrates Derogation review, but there will be a reduction in nitrogen allowance.”

Online Editors