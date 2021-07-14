Losses of €23,000 at farm business of ‘Mr Moonlight’ killer

Profits at the farm business owned by love triangle murderer Patrick Quirke slumped to a €23,000 loss last year, newly filed accounts show.

The convicted killer set up the company in 2014, with he and his wife Imelda named as directors. It has more than €380,000 in assets, according to documents.

Quirke, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, resigned as secretary and director after being convicted in 2019 of the murder of popular DJ Bobby Ryan, also known as Mr Moonlight.

His son Liam (23) and Imelda were listed as the company’s new director and secretary on May 23, 2019, three weeks after his conviction.

However, Quirke (52), is still the majority 51pc shareholder of the business, Breansha Farms Ltd.

After reporting profits of €63,313 in 2018, the company went into the red the following year, with losses of just over €1,700 in 2019.

Documents filed this month at the Companies Registration Office (CRO) show that losses for 2020 totalled €23,634, leaving year-end profits of €389,091.

Quirke is serving a life sentence following a trial at the Central Criminal Court, where a jury found he murdered Mr Ryan and dumped his body in an underground tank.

He is awaiting the outcome of an appeal, heard by a three-judge panel last October. Having heard four days of arguments, the judges said they would require “some time” to consider their decision.

Quirke’s lawyers laid out around 50 grounds of appeal, arguing that Quirke did not receive a fair trial due to the admission during the trial of prejudicial evidence, “tittle tattle”, and tabloid-style Garda commentaries.

The farmer is also facing a civil action from the son and daughter of his victim, who are suing him for damages.

High Court actions were initiated by Robert Ryan Jr and his sister Michelle in July 2019.

No details have been publicly disclosed about the cases other than that they are ­personal injury actions.

But it is thought the siblings will seek damages from Quirke arising from the suffering and distress caused by their father’s murder.

Quirke was jailed for life in May 2019 after a jury found him guilty of ­murder on a majority verdict of 10 to two.

The farmer had denied any involvement in the murder of Mr Ryan, but the prosecution argued that he killed the father of two in a jealous rage.

Quirke had previously had a secret affair with Mary Lowry, the widow of his brother-in-law, and the prosecution’s case was that he murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle their affair.

Mr Ryan disappeared on June 3, 2011, after spending the night at Ms ­Lowry’s home in Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary.

Quirke “discovered” Mr Ryan’s body in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s farm in April 2013. The prosecution said the discovery was staged as his lease on the property was going to be terminated and he would be unable to ensure the body remained hidden.

Quirke’s 15-week trial was one of the longest murder trials in the history of the State.