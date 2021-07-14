Farming

Losses of €23,000 at farm business of ‘Mr Moonlight’ killer

Shareholder: Patrick Quirke and his wife Imelda in 2019. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Shareholder: Patrick Quirke and his wife Imelda in 2019. Photo: Collins Courts

Catherine Fegan

Profits at the farm business owned by love triangle murderer Patrick Quirke slumped to a €23,000 loss last year, newly filed accounts show.

The convicted killer set up the company in 2014, with he and his wife Imelda named as directors. It has more than €380,000 in assets, according to documents.

Quirke, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, resigned as secretary and director after being convicted in 2019 of the murder of popular DJ Bobby Ryan, also known as Mr Moonlight.

