Lorry-load of love: family finds late dad’s rare truck restored

Memories: Margaret McGuill with the Scania truck that was owned by her late husband Paddy in the 1980s. Photo: Paul Connor

It was a bittersweet reunion for a Co Louth family when they came across their late father’s lorry, completely restored at a vintage rally.

The giant Scania 111 had been bought from new by Paddy ‘Rooster’ McGuill of Drumcar in 1983, which he used to transport livestock from one of the largest farms in mid-Louth.

After being sold following Paddy’s death, the lorry was found rusting away in a forest in Monaghan, until Lusk man Dermot Bentley pulled it from a bog and lovingly restored it to its former glory.

“It was wonderful to see, and Dermot has it back looking every bit as good as when it came out of the factory,” says Paddy’s son Barry. “I would have been driving around

in it since I was 10, and have pictures of me and my brother Paul hanging out of the mirrors, so it brought back a lot of memories when I saw it again.”

Paddy moved 2,000 lambs a week at one stage, and had 500 cattle, so had two lorries on the road.

“He had two drivers, Tommy Sharkey and Paul ‘Wheels’ McAnally, on the road seven days a week, day or night,” explains Barry. “The truck was sold to a fella in Monaghan after Dad went, and we lost track of it for years.”

The McGuill family caught up with their old truck at a tractor run at Richardstown, near Ardee, and the memories came flooding back.

“I was able to take it for a spin and it was great that my mam Margaret, my daughter, sister and cousin were also able to see it looking so well,” says Barry.

“It was a rare lorry — one of only four in the country — and I offered to buy it off Dermot but he said he would never part with it — and even if I offered him €50,000, it would be worth double that.”

Barry said it was a shame his older brother Paul wasn’t with them to see it, but he was on a delivery of his own.

“Paul has followed in Dad’s footsteps, and is in Europe at the moment, transporting livestock, so he’s kept it in the family,” Barry says.