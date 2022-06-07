Looming battle for our hills as farmers reject new land designations proposed by the EU

Hill farmers have set the scene for a looming battle with the State warning the Government there would be “no acceptance” of new land designations.

At last week’s INHFA AGM, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, was told farmers would not allow any strict protection imposed on their land and demanded any new proposals be debated on the floor of the Dáil.

It comes as the EU Biodiversity Strategy, which Ireland has signed up to, proposes to more than double the area of land designated to 30pc and apply an even more restrictive designation (called strictly protected) on at least 10pc of Ireland’s land area. It is understood the Government will outline to the EU Commission its proposals relating to this by the end of this year.

Addressing the meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon, Minister McConalogue acknowledged designations had significant implications for landowners and said it was important that there is “comprehensive consultation” with farmers before any decision is made. However, the minister did not rule out the potential for further designations to be imposed by the Government when asked.

Read More

INHFA President Vincent Roddy said engagement with farmers was “absolutely essential” and that the EU proposals had the potential to herald the most significant change in land-use policy since the foundation of the State, adding that “once applied, a designation is permanent”.

The hill farmers’ comments come ahead of a Government conference this week which will inform and advance Ireland’s next National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP).

Ahead of the conference, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said he wants to see an ambitious plan that reflects the scale and urgency of Ireland’s biodiversity emergency, embraces the restoration and protection targets outlined by the EU’s biodiversity strategy, and embeds the commitment needed to ensure its actions are delivered.



