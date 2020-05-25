Farming

Lockdown on the farm: three NI families explain how their lives have been changed by coronavirus

Damien Tumulty and Jackie Gibson (l), the Kane family (top r) and William Cromie (bottom r) Expand

Damien Tumulty and Jackie Gibson (l), the Kane family (top r) and William Cromie (bottom r)

Linda Stewart

Like their counterparts south of the border farmers in Northern Ireland have been designated key workers and play a vital role in making sure food supplies get to us during the Covid-19 pandemic. Linda Stewart asks three families how their lives have changed.

'Our delivery service has really taken off, it's easier to do now because people are at home all day'

Damien Tumulty and Jackie Gibson at Castlescreen Dexter Farm in Downpatrick specialise in grass-fed Dexter beef, grass-fed lamb and free-range pork, selling into farmers' markets and events such as the Balmoral Show, as well as in their farm shop. They are in lockdown with Jackie's children, Sophie (17) and Jack (13), and Damien's children, Nathan (17) and Hayden (14)