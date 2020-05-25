Lockdown on the farm: three NI families explain how their lives have been changed by coronavirus

Like their counterparts south of the border farmers in Northern Ireland have been designated key workers and play a vital role in making sure food supplies get to us during the Covid-19 pandemic. Linda Stewart asks three families how their lives have changed.

Damien Tumulty and Jackie Gibson at Castlescreen Dexter Farm in Downpatrick specialise in grass-fed Dexter beef, grass-fed lamb and free-range pork, selling into farmers' markets and events such as the Balmoral Show, as well as in their farm shop. They are in lockdown with Jackie's children, Sophie (17) and Jack (13), and Damien's children, Nathan (17) and Hayden (14)

Damien is the third generation of his family to farm the land, after inheriting it from his uncle and converting it from commercial beef to a more environmentally friendly meat-producing enterprise with their own on-farm butchery.

While the farm shop has remained open during the Covid-19 outbreak, 90% of the business has moved to deliveries.

"Normally we go to big shows like the Balmoral Show, plus regular farmers' markets - but those are all gone," Jackie says.

"Our biggest change is that we've moved to delivery and it has really taken off. It's easier to do now because people are at home all day and we've added other products.

"If they are elderly people and they want bread or milk, we just get it for them.

"We still have people coming into the shop, so we have social distancing - one in, one out - and use hand sanitiser."

The farm also has sheep and free-range pigs and they have just started experimenting with pasture poultry, an environmentally friendly system that farms poultry on pasture that has been grazed by cattle.

Jackie says they haven't needed the vet out and are fortunate to have undergone TB testing just before lockdown. The only animal transport that has needed to be done is bringing the cattle to the abattoir and that can be done by one person driving a trailer and allowing the abattoir workers to unload for them.

Jackie says they won't know until later in the farm year how their finances will have been affected.

"At the minute we're busier than we would have been with regular farmers' markets, but whether that will cover what was lost, we don't know. We don't know what will happen when the restrictions start to ease."

They came under a lot of pressure at the start of lockdown when they started doing deliveries and the butcher wasn't able to come in as much, but thankfully that has eased off.

"Now it's a happy balance, but at the start it was chaotic - people panicked," says Jackie.

"We started doing deliveries very quickly and the first month was really busy.

"We were under a lot of pressure but now we're more into the swing of things. On certain days, we have deliveries for certain areas."

Meat box deliveries are left on customer's doorsteps and they pay with bank cards via mobile phone link: "It's been a Godsend, actually."

Jackie says it can be a bit stressful at times and family life has good days and bad days. "It's easier with teenagers because you can trust them to do their school work but they're struggling not seeing their friends," she says.

"The young ones are very lucky in that they can go outside and look after the animals, but Sophie is struggling not seeing her friends.

"The boys are easier because they're all into the farm and they have pets, they own chickens and they all have things that they have to do."

The farm was also one of the producers featured by Northern Ireland Food Tours and was due to host 300 American visitors in September, but that has been cancelled now.

Jackie is very concerned about the Agriculture Bill that is going to the House of Lords and the failure to include protections for local farmers against lower quality imports that have lower animal welfare standards.

"That will have an impact on farmers here. It seems insane that it's got as far as it has," she says.

"At the minute everybody is saying that we're key workers and how good a job we've done and then they turn round and possibly do that."

'The mental strain is tough, knowing that every day you’re producing milk to lose money’





Widower and father-of-four William Cromie (70) is a dairy farmer outside Banbridge and has been in lockdown alone, with three or four workers a week helping at the farm. He farms around 150 dairy cattle and some beef cattle

William Cromie says he tries to maintain the two-metre rule, but social distancing can be difficult when it comes to many of the tasks that need to be done on a farm.

"That's one of the worries - nobody knows who has it or who hasn't it. You can't do the work on your own and you depend on the workers," he says.

"To be quite honest, if there is a cow in difficulty and somebody is standing looking at you from two metres away, that isn't much use.

"If you're dealing with livestock, it's very hard to social distance on a farm.

"Lockdown has the same effect on me as on anybody. You are basically on your own and the work has to go on."

William says it is an advantage to be on a farm where it's easier to keep your distance, but says you can't get as much work done.

"It's difficult to get somebody to fix something. If they can fix it, they can't get the parts to fix it," he says.

When his boiler burst, he was able to get a second-hand one which needed some plumbing fittings, but had to queue for an hour and a half outside a plumbing shop to get the parts, taking him away from farm work.

William says vets are only dealing with urgent cases and all TB testing has been postponed. "There's very little testing being done to identify reactors and get them off farms and that could lead long-term to a spread of the disease," he says.

"We try to keep away from our neighbour - we stay away until his cows come out of the field and then we put the cows on. If our stock is coming nose to nose, the TB could flare up when they come back to test."

Marts are still operating , so farmers drive their cattle there but don't get out of the vehicle.

"You hand over your paperwork at arm's reach, they take the cattle and you come home and they sell them. It's not as good as the way we were, but we can't be there just yet."

William sells his milk to Dale Farm and says that due to the virus, milk prices have dropped while costs have gone up.

"The milk price has dropped to 23p which is well below the cost of producing it - at least 5p a litre below - and you can only do that for a while. It's not sustainable," he says.

"It's the mental strain which is tough to cope with, knowing that every day you're producing milk to lose money, as well as working longer hours to produce it."

He admits he's anxious about workers coming down with the disease and everyone having to isolate.

"You just accept where you are - you do your best and you have to go forward. But milk prices would be the biggest worry. The price of red diesel in 1995 was 14p a litre and milk was 25p a litre. Today red diesel is 38p a litre and milk is 23p.

"Unless the milk price goes back up to a sustainable level, farmers aren't going to be able to survive on it - they can't do it. That's one of the main concerns in everybody's mind. If you were getting a price that was good and that would pay all your boys, that would be the biggest load off anybody's shoulders."

'We have never sold as much oil to shops, people have started cooking at home again which is great'

Leona Kane (40) produces Broighter Gold rapeseed oil alongside her husband Richard at Broglasco Farm in Limavady on the shores of Lough Foyle. The family grow wheat, barley and oilseed and are home schooling their children Jacob (11) and Emily (8) in lockdown

Not only is Leona and Richard Kane's business navigating unprecedented times, but they've just diversified into carrot growing after acquiring the processing equipment from a Magilligan-based carrot business, and have planted 20 acres of carrots this spring.

Leona says at this time of year, Richard employs two men on the farm and has been busy spraying, fertilising and getting the spring oilseed and five new carrot crops into the ground, as well as building new production facilities for the carrots.

Normally, she says, he would be sitting alongside workers on the machinery to show them how to use it, but the social distancing rules have made that much trickier.

"You have to clean everything down when you get into the tractor," she says. "Richard would normally get into the machine to show anyone how to do it, and he can't do that.

"He also bought a new hydraulic access platform for safety for building a new roof that was going on the carrot production facilities, that also enabled the men to work on their own." Leona says the Broighter Gold business has also been going through a tricky time. The four staff who worked there had to go on furlough at the start of lockdown as restaurants that used the oil shut their doors.

"It was one of the craziest times I've ever been through. We've been doing this for nine years and to build something up like this and in one day turn the key on it was hard," she says.

Leona says they won't know the impact lockdown has had on the business until later in the year.

"It's impacted my business in that we don't have restaurants any more, or even distribution, but we still have some business coming in, which helps to keep us going," she says.

As people settled into the lockdown, Leona and Richard found that supermarkets were starting to buy more of their oil, as well as smaller food shops and butchers.

"We thought no one was going to be ordering, but two weeks later the orders started coming thick and fast," she says.

"We've never sold as much oil to shops before and people are cooking again at home, which is fantastic."

The PR side has kept them busy as well - they've been posting lots of cooking content on social media, including chef videos, and have been contributing to newspaper and broadcast coverage of how lockdown is affecting farming.

Leona has now been able to take two of her staff off furlough, but says social distancing rules mean people have to work alone.

"I feel sorry for Gwen and Martina. Gwen is doing all the production on her own and Richard or I are coming in at night to do boxes or get bottles ready for the next day," she says.

As a result, she is working different hours, partly because the children are at home - these days she starts work at 7am and has to rely on the children getting on with their own school work.

"Jacob would be very studious, but Emily would rather see what tractors are coming into the yard and where the kittens are, or where the dog is," she laughs.

"They're just doing what they can and they know mum and dad have to work. I feel very guilty that I'm not sitting beside them doing their work with them.

"I'm working probably earlier in the morning, so that I can get away earlier and at lunchtime, so that the kids aren't on their own all day."

Leona is urging people to buy local so that they know where their food is coming from and is very concerned that MPs have voted against legislation that would prevent imports of food produced to a lower standard than that in the NI.

"I think we have some of the best food that is farmed and I don't think people always realise that," she says.