Locals still shocked over deaths of three brothers

Willie Hennessy (left) and Paddy Hennessy pictured in 1988. The Hennessy brothers, interested in hurling and handball, were seen as a quiet family

It's three weeks since the tragic deaths of the Hennessy brothers on the family farm at Tangerisa in the townland of Curraghgorm, outside Mitchelstown.

Sometime on the evening of Thursday, February 25, Johnny Hennessy killed his two brothers, Willie and Paddy, and then went on to kill himself by drowning in the Funcheon River - at the same spot more or less where a fourth brother, Jerry Hennessy, took his own life in January 2014.

Despite all the media speculation, it's impossible to know what triggered that outburst of violence which led to the loss of life on that family farm that night.

The lives of the four brothers, who had a sister Breda who was married and had a family in Co. Limerick, were simple.

According to Paddy Ryan, who knew the brothers and served for a time as secretary of Ballygiblin GAA where they played, the brothers would have been very close to each other.

"Willie was the eldest - while it was said in all the news reports that he was 66, I think he was 67 because he told me a good bit ago that he was after getting the pension. Jer is the boy that died seven years ago and he would be 65 now had he lived.

The farm off the Mitchelstown to Mallow Road outside Kildorrery, where the bodies of two of the Hennessy brothers, Willie and Paddy, were discovered.

The farm off the Mitchelstown to Mallow Road outside Kildorrery, where the bodies of two of the Hennessy brothers, Willie and Paddy, were discovered.

"Paddy was 60 and Johnny was the youngest, he was 59."

Their father, Thomas, had died suddenly when Johnny was just one year old, 58 years ago, a death which may have had a huge impact on the family in later years.

The children went to school in Gortroe National School which was nearby.

"Willie worked for a local contractor at driving a JCB all his life up to his retirement.

"He was interested in hurling and reading - he read a lot of papers and books, he told me that himself."

"Jer worked for many years in Cork Marts - in Macroom, Mitchelstown, Cahir, Fermoy and Dungarvan.

"He would reprimand a person at a mart who would strike cattle with a stick."

The third brother was Paddy, who was 60 when he died, and it was said of him that he loved hurling.

"He was a great man to trace back hurling at intercounty level over many years - he'd tell you the seed and breed of a hurler.

"He loved Country & Western music and was a very charitable man.

"He worked in the tyre business for many years. He worked in Suttons first and that changed over to Moremiles and then he went to JD Tyres.

"He worked there until he became ill in 2020. He was replacing tyres and repairing punctures and the likes."

Paddy's son Paudie died tragically in 2012 - he would have been 19 or20 at the time of his death.

"Johnny was just a year old when his father died. He was the farmer and reared some cattle

"He liked hurling but didn't play very much."

All of the brothers played handball at Mitchelstown Handball Club during the 1980s and 1990s and when that closed in the mid 1990s, they became members of Galbally Handball Club in County Limerick.

Johnny Hennessy was the most successful of the brothers on the handball courts. "Johnny won a County Junior Handball medal and followed with a Munster Junior Handball medal, representing Galbally."

Both Johnny and Willie used to compete in handball at Galbally up to their deaths.

While there's a prominent GAA club in Mitchelstown, the brothers would have had to travel a small bit further to get their hurling as Mitchelstown GAA is a very successful football club but hurling is the game in Ballygiblin, a club on the Tipperary side of the town.

"Willie played hurling for Ballygiblin from 1976 to 1985 and played in many tournament games in Araglin, Ballysaggart, Ballyporeen, Kilbehenny, Glenroe, Ballylanders, Clogheen and Galbally.

"Jerry also played in the same competitions during the same years."

It was the early 1980s when Paddy came on the hurling scene. "He played in many tournaments, leagues and championships.

"He was a skilful hurler - but he found it hard to perform on the big day while the other brothers were good team players and were there when they were needed.

"The four Hennessy brothers were often the difference between being able to field or not," he said.

In terms of earning a livelihood, the Hennessys were self sufficient - they cut timber and delivered it at weekends, locally and to Ballylanders, Galbally, Knocklong and Emly.

"They were very well known over a wide area - they were very quiet people who lived a simple life.

"It is very hard to imagine that they could die so violently. The people of the parish and surrounding areas are still shocked at what happened."

The deaths, given their sudden and violent nature, generated a lot of news coverage which was acknowledged as inevitable by local people though it was pointed out that there were some errors in the reporting on the day the bodies were discovered which led to some confusion.

The funerals were held in private due in large part to the COVID-19 restrictions but also the wishes of the family were that the ceremonies be private. Acceding to their request, condolences were extended on RIP.ie. People attended at Brigown Cemetery. Johnny Hennessy was buried alongside his brother Jerry who had died in 2014 while Paddy and Willie were laid to rest in the same plot as Paddy's son, Paudie, who had died in 2012.

