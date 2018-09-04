Localised drought conditions still hitting grass growth in south and south-east

The drought may be officially over but grass growth in some parts of the country is still significantly below average figures for this time of the year.

The drought may be officially over but grass growth in some parts of the country is still significantly below average figures for this time of the year.

Teagasc PastureBase figures shows that some areas in the south and south-east are far off the PastureBase targets.

Drought-hit counties such as Kilkenny and Wexford have an average growth rate of 41kg DM/ha/day and 43kg DM/ha/day respectively. However, pockets of land in Nenagh and Golden are experiencing the lowest levels of growth rates, with some on 10kg DM/ha/day.

Teagasc research officer Michael O’Donovan explained: “Drought is very localised at the moment. Some areas of counties are still in drought and some are not. “For example west Cork is out of drought but north Cork, particularly areas around Moorepark, is still very much in drought and haven’t got the rain needed and are off target.”