Tuesday 4 September 2018

Localised drought conditions still hitting grass growth in south and south-east

Claire Fox

The drought may be officially over but grass growth in some parts of the country is still significantly below average figures for this time of the year.

Teagasc PastureBase figures  shows that some areas in the south and south-east are far off the PastureBase targets.

Drought-hit counties such as Kilkenny and Wexford have an average growth rate of 41kg DM/ha/day and 43kg DM/ha/day respectively.

However, pockets of land in Nenagh and Golden are experiencing the lowest levels of growth rates, with some on 10kg DM/ha/day.

Teagasc research officer Michael O’Donovan explained: “Drought is very localised at the moment. Some areas of counties are still in drought and some are not.

“For example west Cork is out of drought but north Cork, particularly areas around Moorepark, is still very much in drought and haven’t got the rain needed and are off target.”

Counties in the west are experiencing high growth rates due to high levels of rain, which Mr O’Donovan said brings its own set of problems.

“One guy in Mayo told me he was growing 95kg and was having the opposite problem,” he said.

“He didn’t know when he’d be able to get silage out because he hasn’t had two dry days together, so that’s the other end of the spectrum. The country is very much split.”

PatureBase administrator Micheal O’Leary said that  a dry September is a worrying prospect for many farmers.

“In Moorepark, we’re quite close to the border of Tipperary, which is very dry. We haven’t been getting a lot of rain,” he said. “It seems to be raining all around us but not here.”

PastureBase recommends that farmers operate 30-35 days of rotation, with grass cover due to reach peak growth in the next fortnight.

