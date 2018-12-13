Local community devastated after farmer killed by bull
A rural community in Co Antrim has been left devastated after a well-known farmer was killed in an incident involving a bull.
The victim was named locally as James Gibson of Killycarn Road, Aughafatten, near Broughshane.
Local people said Mr Gibson, who was in his late 60s, was a "nice, quiet man" who was well-known and respected in the area.
It is understood that Mr Gibson was married and had children.
DUP councillor Beth Clyde said: "I really am sorry, I feel for the family's loss, especially at Christmastime.
"It seems to be worse whenever something like this happens at Christmastime.
"It is a devastating loss for the family and for the district."
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it had received a report around 8am yesterday of a male having been hit by a bull.
An emergency crew responded to the incident, as did the Air Ambulance.
"Nobody was taken from the scene," the Ambulance Service added.
The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland said inspectors were at the scene yesterday and continue to investigate what happened.
Belfast Telegraph