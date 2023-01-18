Local authorities accused of not enforcing dog control laws

Several local authorities have been accused of not enforcing dog control laws amid a worrying rise in dog attacks in recent years.

Sean McNamara from the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association has said greater enforcement of existing dog laws is just as important as bringing in new measures to tackle what he described as the scourge of dog attacks on livestock.

“Laws are no good to us if they are not enforced. A reading of the Local Authority Control of Dog Statistics will show you that in 2021 - the most up-to-date figures we have - that zero on the spot fines under the Control of Dogs Act were issued in several counties, including counties that have big sheep numbers.

"This indicates a shocking lack of enforcement of existing dog control laws,” he said.

According to the Local Authority Control of Dog Statistics, a total of 924 on-the-spot fines were issued in 2021. However, several counties with large populations of sheep issued no fines, namely: Roscommon, Kildare, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

“For many years, we in ICSA have campaigned for a co-ordinated approach to help counteract the appalling destruction of sheep caused by dog attacks. Some progress has been made, including the compulsory requirement to microchip and register all dogs, under the Microchipping of Dogs Act 2015. However, we need the political will to ensure that rules are enforced and that resources are in place to achieve this.”

“These figures illustrate the complete lack of any sort of consistency or real enforcement when it comes to our dog laws. For a start, we don’t even know how many dogs there are in the country.

"Conservative estimates put the figure at around 500,000 but the reality is the figure could be closer to one million. We know that on average around 200,000 dog licences are issued annually, but we cannot state with any level of accuracy what proportion of the dog population that represents," McNamara said.

It comes as Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys met last week to discuss how their Departments can address shared concerns regarding dog control and ownership.

The Ministers agreed to establish a working group that will examine issues such as fines under the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local authority level, the provision of dog wardens, microchipping, promoting responsible dog ownership and licences.

Welcoming the establishment of the working group, Minister McConalogue said: “There is a clear commitment from both of us to tackle this issue and ensure that the law is as robust as possible to ensure that both people and animals are safe.

“Our dogs are more than pets, they are our companions and loyal friends. However, the harrowing scenes we have witnessed recently show the threat dogs can pose if they are not properly controlled by their owners. Both Minister Humphreys and I will work proactively on this in the time ahead.”