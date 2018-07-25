Lives were at 'stake' - Gardai stop tractor with unsecured trailer load
Gardai in Tipperary stopped a tractor and trailer with an unsecured load this week with the driver of the tractor now facing a court appearance.
Cahir Gardai stopped the tractor and trailer and said there were a number of defects with the driver of the trailer now facing a day in court for the unsecured load.
After posting a picture of the offending trailer load on Twitter, reaction to the trailer load of stakes was mixed, and some people were not impressed that the tractor driver faces punishment.
No lads, this isn’t a scene from Final Destination! Cahir Gardai stopped a tractor carrying this trailer yesterday. Load unsecured among defects. Lives were at 'stake' with this sharing the road. A court date to follow. pic.twitter.com/1qhGWyKlML— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 25, 2018
Others though took the opportunity to use their wit, with puns such as 'He probably pleaded it was a Mis Stake' while others wondered if there was a vampire hunt underway somewhere!
Gardai have warned road users, including farmers, about unsecured loads in recent months after incidents including straw bales coming off trailers when they hit low bridges.
The Gardai have advised members of the public to alert them to unsecure or unstable loads.
Other recent agri related road offences
Driver stopped in Wexford. No licence to tow trailer- so no insurance. He won't be able to dig his way out ot that. pic.twitter.com/6k4YFLjZFv— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 14, 2017
Gardaí conducting Operation Thor checkpoint in Wicklow seized Tractor as it hasn't been taxed/insured for 15+ years. pic.twitter.com/OibMXBI3e5— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 8, 2017
'Time to retyre' - Tipp Traffic Corp seized this tractor driving on 3 wheels & 4th wheel tied to rear. Driver was 'wheely wheely sorry' pic.twitter.com/WlMibLG6QD— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 21, 2017
Meath traffic unit on patrol, driver of tractor holding a mobile phone. FCPN issued €80 and 3 points. pic.twitter.com/QINBJ34NcM— Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 29, 2016
Online Editors