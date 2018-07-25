Lives were at 'stake' - Gardai stop tractor with unsecured trailer load

Cahir Gardai stopped the tractor and trailer and said there were a number of defects with the driver of the trailer now facing a day in court for the unsecured load.

After posting a picture of the offending trailer load on Twitter, reaction to the trailer load of stakes was mixed, and some people were not impressed that the tractor driver faces punishment.

No lads, this isn’t a scene from Final Destination! Cahir Gardai stopped a tractor carrying this trailer yesterday. Load unsecured among defects. Lives were at 'stake' with this sharing the road. A court date to follow. pic.twitter.com/1qhGWyKlML — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 25, 2018

Others though took the opportunity to use their wit, with puns such as 'He probably pleaded it was a Mis Stake' while others wondered if there was a vampire hunt underway somewhere!