Little hope for legal challenge to zoned land tax as deadline looms

There is little prospect of a legal challenge to the new Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT), a legal expert has said.

Landowners have been reminded that the deadline for making submissions to local authorities on liable land identified on draft maps, or requests to have their land rezoned, is January 1.

The new tax is aimed at activating land for residential development throughout the country and will apply from 2024 to relevant land at a rate of 3pc of market value.

Speaking at a recent IFA information meeting on the tax, solicitor James Staines urged farmers to check the recently published local authority maps outlining what land is liable and stressed the importance of making a submission before the deadline.

“I would be concerned if you’re not in and you haven’t made a submission to have your land removed, you’ve missed the train,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe the deadline will be changed.

He also emphasised that local authorities have no obligation to notify landowners that their land is liable.

“It’s up to you to go and check the maps. The fact that you’re not notified that your zoned land is on the map is not the local authority’s problem,” he said.

He warned that landowners who ask local authorities to de-zone their land are not guaranteed success.

“Just because you ask it does not mean they will do it. It has to go through the local area plans, and 50pc of the councillors need to vote for it,” he said.

Mr Staines also raised concerns over the prospects of any legal challenge to the tax.

“While the State acknowledges that you have property rights, they are entitled to the benefit of the common good to limit those rights,” he said.

He said if there was a challenge to the tax, the State could argue in court that landowners could just sell the land and buy land elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, the court doesn’t look at land the same way (as the landowner). The courts won’t make any differential between the value of cash and the value of the land to you personally,” he said.