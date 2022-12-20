Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Little hope for legal challenge to zoned land tax as deadline looms

The new tax is aimed at activating land for residential development throughout the country and will apply from 2024 Expand
Pressure: Farmers could be hit by the new residential zoned land tax without evening being aware, the IFA has warned Expand

Close

The new tax is aimed at activating land for residential development throughout the country and will apply from 2024

The new tax is aimed at activating land for residential development throughout the country and will apply from 2024

Pressure: Farmers could be hit by the new residential zoned land tax without evening being aware, the IFA has warned

Pressure: Farmers could be hit by the new residential zoned land tax without evening being aware, the IFA has warned

/

The new tax is aimed at activating land for residential development throughout the country and will apply from 2024

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

There is little prospect of a legal challenge to the new Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT), a legal expert has said.

Landowners have been reminded that the deadline for making submissions to local authorities on liable land identified on draft maps, or requests to have their land rezoned, is January 1.

Most Watched

Privacy