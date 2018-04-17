Farm Ireland
Liquidators appointed to company behind Castleblayney Mart

Image: Google Maps.
Image: Google Maps.

Liquidators have been appointed to the company behind Castleblayney Mart in Co Monaghan.

The company Edward Paul Nugent Ltd which ran a well-known auctioneering and mart business went into voluntary liquidation due to liabilities.

It is understood there are a number of creditors on both sides of the business with over €500,000 owed. This also includes some unsecured creditors.

The mart closed its doors in recent weeks and it has been placed into voluntary liquidation.

A meeting was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Monaghan in recent days where it was decided the company cannot due to liabilities continue to trade and it should be wound up voluntarily.

Cormac Mohan of Fitzwilliam Corporate Insolvency has been appointed.

The liquidator is currently writing to all those owed money to inform them of the liquidation.


Online Editors

