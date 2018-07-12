'Linking farm safety to EU payments will save lives' - HSA chief inspector

Farm safety needs to be linked to CAP payments in order to save lives, a leading farm safety expert has urged.

"There has to be some positive link between farm safety and CAP," Pat Griffin, senior inspector at the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), told the Farming Independent.

"It shouldn't be about penalising but a measure could be put in place that a farmer would only have access to CAP if they have done farm safety training or they could get a bonus if they do training," he said. "There's so much talk of food safety and the environment but the poor, stressed out farmer doesn't seem to matter. It has to be discussed at EU level because it has the potential to save lives."

Eleven farmers have died in workplace accidents this year. It was 12 deaths this time last year. Four deaths involved tractors and vehicles, three due to livestock, one due to machinery, one due to a fall from height, one drowning death and one forestry death. Two accidents occurred in Tipperary, the others happened in counties Cavan, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Sligo, Waterford, Westmeath and Monaghan.