Limerick physio in line to become Macra’s second female president

A 27 year old farmer's daughter from Co Limerick has emerged from the Macra na Feirme countrywide membership as the strong favourite to become the 39th national president of the rural youth organisation. Outgoing Munster vice-president, Elaine Houlihan is expected to be declared president-elect of Macra within the next 24-36 hours and become the second ever female leader for the organisation. Nominations for the election for the leadership of Macra na Feirme for the next two years close to-morrow, Wednesday March 1. It is now confidently expected that she will be the only candidate nominated for the position and will be declared president-elect for the next two years, without a contest, succeeding the outgoing, John Keane at the AGM in May. "I would prefer if there was a contest for the position" Elaine told 'Farming Independent' at the week-end as it became clearer that a second candidate to declare for the position is highly unlikely. "I think that it is good for the organisation to have a contest and I would like to see it, but it is seeming less likely" added the young woman who had a decisive victory in the contest for Munster vice-president, which took place during the Covid-19 restrictions in 2021. A leading officer in Kilmallock Macra na Feirme branch - the only surviving of the three founding branches of the organisation in 1944 - for a number of years and at county level in Limerick, if elected, she will become only the second woman ever to hold the position in the almost 80 years of Macra. The position was held by Catherine Buckley (Cork) 2007-2009 who was also elected to the leadership unopposed in March 2007. An accountant, she subsequently married Michael Gowing (Laois) who succeeded her for the leadership, serving 2009-2011 and the couple and their family now run an extensive dairy farm near Shinrone, Co Offaly. They remain the only married couple in the country to both have been president of Macra na Feirme. Elaine Houlihan is second generation Macra na Feirme, as daughter of former active Macra member, Eamonn Houlihan and his wife, Ann, who run a beef enterprise and farm equipment engineering business at Athlacca, Co Limerick. A physiotherapist by profession, Elaine works in Limerick, but is also very actively involved in helping out on the family beef farm at Athlacca. She is a former chairman of Limerick County Macra na Feirme Executive. She joined her local Kilmallock Macra branch about eight years ago before going on to study in the Netherlands, and graduated from Saxion University of Applied Sciences in 2019. Throughout, she maintained home contact and on return rejuvenated the home branch and progressed to infuse vibrancy into activities of the Limerick County activities as chairperson over a two year period. She will become the fourth holder of the office from Co Limerick, following in the footsteps of Michael J Noonan, Bruff, former FF TD, who served as president 1963-65, Kieran Curtin, Abbeyfeale, (1969-71) both of whom are now deceased and Richard Kennedy, Ballybrown (1983-85), the former Deputy President IFA.