Limerick farmer laid to rest after fall from a roof

Tributes have been paid to a "fierce nice" County Limerick farmer who tragically passed away after falling from a roof.

Tributes have been paid to a "fierce nice" County Limerick farmer who tragically passed away after falling from a roof.

Colman Collopy, aged in his late fifties, was originally from Effin but moved to Ardpatrick after he purchased a farm there.

It is understood he fell from the roof of a shed he was building on Saturday and died on Sunday.

Mr Collopy was laid to rest this Thursday in Ballingaddy Cemetery following requiem Mass in Ardpatrick Church.

One of the attendees, Deputy Niall Collins said the large number of mourners at both his removal and funeral Mass was a testament to the respect Mr Collopy and his family is held.

“Our sympathies and condolences are with the Collopy family on their very sad and tragic loss,” said Deputy Collins.

Ger Quain, the Colmanswell man who chairs ICMSA’s national dairy committee, said the County Limerick farming community was in mourning.

Mr Quain said Mr Collopy was a beef farmer, expert welder, builder of cattle sheds and silage contractor.

“He could turn his hand to anything. He was gifted with his hands. He had a noble pair of hands. He was a Trojan worker, he was never afraid to go at a job,” said Mr Quain.

He described Mr Collopy as a “fierce nice man”.

“He is a tragic loss to his family and my sympathies go to his wife and children. He was still a young man. He was very active. He was a big, powerful, strong man,” said Mr Quain.

Like countless County Limerick farmers, Mr Collopy had done jobs from Mr Quain.

“He did two or three different jobs for us over the years, repairs and things like that. Once he would repair something there would be no going back to him with it. He would do a mighty job on a machine,” said Mr Quain.

Sympathies are expressed to his loving wife Geraldine, sons Patrick and Colman, daughter Áine, brother Liam, brothers-in-law John, Tom and David, sisters-in-law Josephine and Anne, mother-in-law Ann, nephews, niece, cousins and large circle of neighbors and friends.

Online Editors