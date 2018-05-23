Levy disadvantage forces FRS depot to halt farm plastics collection

The FRS depot in Tinahely stopped taking farm plastic waste on May 1 and farmers wishing to avail of the service must now travel to Kilkenny.

“As and from May 1, 2018 FRS Wicklow is no longer able to accept farm plastics waste of any kind at our depot at Rosnastraw, Tinahely. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a notice sent to local farmers read.

No reason was given at the time, but it is under­stood that FRS Wicklow was unable to compete with national waste companies that can avail of the recycling levy.