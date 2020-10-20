Level 5 restrictions: What it means for marts and farmers

| 13.4°C Dublin
Marts will remain open under Level 5 restrictions as farming is deemed an essential service by the Department of Health.
Under its guidance, it says that agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fishing, animal welfare and related services are essential services including: farm labour; farm relief services; crop and animal production; horticulture; forestry; veterinary, animal welfare and related services.
Marts are to be held online and ICOS has said it is essential the sector works together to ensure people and animals are protected.
“It’s essential that we all work together to protect health and wellbeing of people and communities throughout Ireland, and that we ensure animal welfare, all of which we have been doing throughout this crisis to date and which must continue with a redoubling of all our collective efforts to suppress and stop the spread of the virus,” said Ray Doyle, National Livestock & Environmental Services Executive of ICOS.
“We are very grateful for the co-operation of our customers and we ask for their continuing support and adherence to the measures that are necessary to ensure ongoing compliance and the continuance of our essential mart services.”
According to ICOS, the following regulations will mean the mart is no longer a public auction but rather an auction by appointment whereby all sellers and buyers must give advance notice of their intention to attend the centre.
Online Editors