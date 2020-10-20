Farming

Level 5 restrictions: What it means for marts and farmers

Auctioneer Pat Burke takes bids online and ringside at Ballymote Mart in recent weeks. Marts under Level 5 won't have buyers ringside, only online. Photo Brian Farrell Expand

Brian Farrell

Margaret Donnelly

Marts will remain open under Level 5 restrictions as farming is deemed an essential service by the Department of Health.

Under its guidance, it says that agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fishing, animal welfare and related services are essential services including: farm labour; farm relief services; crop and animal production; horticulture; forestry; veterinary, animal welfare and related services.

Marts are to be held online and ICOS has said it is essential the sector works together to ensure people and animals are protected.